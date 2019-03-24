YEE (YEE) Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, YEE has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, ABCC, FCoin and OKEx. YEE has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $678,227.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $731.69 or 0.18258157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00063303 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001366 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, ABCC, DEx.top, FCoin, DigiFinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

