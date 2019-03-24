Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in El Paso Electric (EE)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. El Paso Electric accounts for 1.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of El Paso Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in El Paso Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of EE opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.49. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $64.35.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

El Paso Electric Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,085 megawatts.

