Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $6.74 Million in WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Stock

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000. WPX Energy accounts for about 4.5% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPX opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 136.78 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy wpx” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Williams Capital initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

