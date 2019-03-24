Xaar (XAR) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2019 // Comments off

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LON:XAR opened at GBX 117.90 ($1.54) on Thursday. Xaar has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

About Xaar

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

