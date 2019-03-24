Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 440 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 856.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,781 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $89.53. 2,317,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $907,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $4,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,670 shares of company stock worth $10,690,761. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

