Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases 6,463 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

CNP stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

