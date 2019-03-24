Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $524,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Athene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,213 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,080.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

