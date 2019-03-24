Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Buys 10,325 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.05.

Edison International stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.07.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

