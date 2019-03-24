WMS Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 207,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 152,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,653. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.1059 dividend. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “WMS Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/wms-partners-llc-has-493000-stake-in-vanguard-health-care-etf-vht.html.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.