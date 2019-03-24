WMS Partners LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $16.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.26. 562,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.57 and a twelve month high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,153,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $14,652,271.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,452 shares in the company, valued at $197,493,382.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,284 shares of company stock worth $22,205,382 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $601.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

