Wix.Com (WIX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is a cloud-based web development platform. Increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are anticipated to drag down the company’s bottom-line in the near term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market which is reportedly the fastest growing retail e-commerce market remains a concern. Moreover, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes. Also, the company focuses on the SMB segment which is more susceptible to macro-economic headwinds. Nonetheless, Wix is expected to benefit from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. Wix continues to launch a number of user-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to its user base. We believe that massive growth in e-commerce spending also bodes well for Wix. “

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WIX. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.Com from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Wix.Com from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.66.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 271,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.Com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.