Wispr Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (WSP)

Wispr (CURRENCY:WSP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Wispr has a market cap of $75,959.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wispr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wispr has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wispr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000630 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wispr Profile

Wispr is a coin. Wispr’s total supply is 29,318,508 coins and its circulating supply is 28,016,725 coins. Wispr’s official Twitter account is @WisprTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wispr’s official website is wispr.tech

Wispr Coin Trading

Wispr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wispr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wispr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wispr using one of the exchanges listed above.

