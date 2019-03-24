Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Trading Up 15.7%

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) shares were up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 13,976,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,363% from the average daily volume of 955,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of $3.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.10.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

