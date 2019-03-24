Wirecard (WRCDF) versus CSP (CSPI) Head to Head Comparison

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both technology services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wirecard and CSP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wirecard 1 0 2 0 2.33 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Wirecard does not pay a dividend. CSP has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CSP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wirecard and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wirecard N/A N/A N/A CSP 18.67% -5.58% -2.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wirecard and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wirecard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CSP $72.92 million 0.60 $14.44 million N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Wirecard.

Summary

CSP beats Wirecard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment offers settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and EC/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also offers payment processing solutions include Wirecard Checkout Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; card management solutions; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it provides mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. It has strategic partnership with Mastercard Incorporated. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

About CSP

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

