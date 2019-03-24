Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC opened at $64.30 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.22). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,291.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 43,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,251.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.