Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 25th. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WGO opened at $29.11 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $971.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 10,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,491.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,039.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

