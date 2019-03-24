Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,749,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,884 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $148,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Williams Companies by 149.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,898,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063,078 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 252.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $439,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 221.1% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,689,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

In other news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

