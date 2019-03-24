Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRD. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 1,165.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 253,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 92,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 109,582 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 45,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRD. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

