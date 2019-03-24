Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE WMC opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 683.24 and a current ratio of 683.24. The firm has a market cap of $507.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.18%.

In related news, insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara acquired 3,446 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,631.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,365,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

