Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stake Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $9,186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 136.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WTW opened at $19.38 on Friday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

Weight Watchers International Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

