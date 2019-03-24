Webster Bank N. A. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,339 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 2,295,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 118,658 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $31.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

