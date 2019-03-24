Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,420,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,027,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,952,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,735,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,314,000 after purchasing an additional 282,286 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,253,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

