Warburg Research Reiterates €33.50 Price Target for Jenoptik (JEN)

Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.50 ($37.79) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.30).

Jenoptik stock opened at €32.90 ($38.26) on Thursday. Jenoptik has a one year low of €22.02 ($25.60) and a one year high of €39.54 ($45.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

