Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,944 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $60,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.94.

WARNING: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Increased by National Pension Service” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-stake-increased-by-national-pension-service.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.