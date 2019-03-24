Wacker Chemie (WCH) PT Set at €82.00 by Independent Research

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WCH. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.69 ($120.57).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €80.66 ($93.79) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €70.08 ($81.49) and a 12-month high of €157.05 ($182.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.