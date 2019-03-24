WA Space Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, WA Space has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. WA Space has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WA Space coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WA Space alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00430773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.01653860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00228720 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005427 BTC.

WA Space Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com

Buying and Selling WA Space

WA Space can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WA Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WA Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WA Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.