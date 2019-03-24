Vsync Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,778.00 (VSX)

Vsync (CURRENCY:VSX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Vsync coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Vsync has traded 40.4% lower against the US dollar. Vsync has a total market cap of $154,778.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vsync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vsync alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00022948 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004884 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002805 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00109491 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vsync Profile

Vsync (VSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2017. Vsync’s total supply is 168,332,594 coins and its circulating supply is 160,559,294 coins. The official website for Vsync is vsync.pw . Vsync’s official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto

Buying and Selling Vsync

Vsync can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vsync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vsync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vsync using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vsync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vsync and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.