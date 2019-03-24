Vossloh AG (VOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.11 ($50.13).

VOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of Vossloh stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.75 ($47.38). 5,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €38.90 ($45.23) and a 1-year high of €50.40 ($58.60). The company has a market capitalization of $650.67 million and a PE ratio of -48.57.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

