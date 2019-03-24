Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CFO David T. Pearson Sells 44,751 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) CFO David T. Pearson sold 44,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $443,929.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vonage stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,766,000 after purchasing an additional 756,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vonage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,776,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,267 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vonage by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,545,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Vonage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,944,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

