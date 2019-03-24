Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) CFO David T. Pearson Sells 44,751 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) CFO David T. Pearson sold 44,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $443,929.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vonage stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.65. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.73.
Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Vonage had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
