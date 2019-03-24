Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 36,921 Shares of Adient PLC (ADNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,921 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Adient worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,126,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 270,833 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Adient by 9.5% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,752,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,515,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adient by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,768 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,207,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 591,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adient by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 475,553 shares during the period.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Adient stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Adient’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/voloridge-investment-management-llc-sells-36921-shares-of-adient-plc-adnt.html.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.