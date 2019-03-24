Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,878,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,647,000 after purchasing an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,322,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,647,000 after acquiring an additional 238,066 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,395,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 428,547 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,137,165.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $33,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,716.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,057 shares of company stock worth $6,011,430 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

