Vista Investment Management Invests $512,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

