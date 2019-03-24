Vigil Health Solutions (VGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Shares of Vigil Health Solutions Inc (CVE:VGL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 6500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. It provides The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a computer based emergency call, nurse call, and resident monitoring system for senior citizens.

