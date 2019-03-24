VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.49. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 6.75%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

