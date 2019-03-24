Veru (VERU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on Veru and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Veru had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $76,345.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $53,206 and have sold 95,600 shares valued at $140,894. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

