VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut VERONA PHARMA P/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.44.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

