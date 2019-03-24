Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$58.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski purchased 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,108.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,051,419.56.

VET stock traded down C$0.78 on Tuesday, reaching C$33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,360. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

