Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

