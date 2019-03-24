Vapotherm (VAPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

VAPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vapotherm in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of VAPO opened at $20.01 on Friday. Vapotherm has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $370.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.