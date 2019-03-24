Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.281 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/vanguard-total-world-stock-etf-vt-to-issue-0-28-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.