Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,144,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,984,000 after buying an additional 232,674 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $270.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.4551 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

