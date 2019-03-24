Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $120.51 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $139.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/24/vanguard-russell-2000-vtwo-shares-bought-by-jane-street-group-llc.html.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.