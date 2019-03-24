Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.481 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $97.07 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $81.19 and a 52 week high of $101.94.

