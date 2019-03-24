Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Holdings Cut by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,645.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 144,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,974 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 236,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,242 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $204.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5968 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

