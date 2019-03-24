Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 28th

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3059 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

