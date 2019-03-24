Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 28th

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3059 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $60.53.
About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
