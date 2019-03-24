Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $103.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43.

About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

