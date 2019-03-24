Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 28th

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $103.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43.
About Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.