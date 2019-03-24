ValuEngine Upgrades Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

STG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sunlands Online Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

STG stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC boosted its position in Sunlands Online Education Group by 118.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 43,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sunlands Online Education Group during the second quarter worth about $713,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Sunlands Online Education Group by 155.9% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 198,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 120,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sunlands Online Education Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,445,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

