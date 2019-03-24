ValuEngine Upgrades Gravity (GRVY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Gravity has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of -1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gravity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.36% of Gravity worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

