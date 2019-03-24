ValuEngine Upgrades Gravity (GRVY) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
Shares of Gravity stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. Gravity has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of -1.09.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.
