ValuEngine Lowers Guess? (GES) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $18.37 on Thursday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Guess? had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,055,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 764,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,317,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,762,000 after acquiring an additional 201,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

