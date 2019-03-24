ValuEngine Lowers First Bancorp (FNLC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

FNLC stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $268.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $31.61.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 28.31%.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $38,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

